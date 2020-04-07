Live Now
WATCH LIVE: APS announces Continuous Learning Plan following closure of schools due to COVID-19 outbreak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools has announced the district’s Continuous Learning Plan following the closure of schools as the result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Focusing on essential learning, the plan was developed with guidance from the New Mexico Public Education Department.

From April 6 through April 9, principals will be planning and teachers will be in training and will begin preparations. On Monday, the district began broadcasting online and televised lessons for students in kindergarten through the 5th-grade.

On Wednesday, APS began distributing Chromebook laptops to district families who were in need of computer access. The Continuous Learning Plan will be implemented from April 13 through May 21 for all students and includes a breakdown of daily learning activities for each grade level.

Teachers will hold online office hours and will designate when they will be available.

