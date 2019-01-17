APS expands fine arts programs in elementary schools, hires more teachers

Albuquerque Public Schools is continuing to roll out its newest initiative of putting an art and music teacher in every elementary school.

It’s part of a five year, $5 million plan they say will double the number of teachers in their fine arts program.

“The value of education of the whole child is very important. The arts are engaging as we all know. They encourage students to attend school, stay in school,” said Gina Rasinski, APS director of fine arts.

Many studies have been done showing the benefits music and art can have on a child’s development. They show it can accelerate brain growth, develop motor skills and helps build self-esteem.

APS officials recognize that, and want to make sure children in grades 1st-5th experience fine arts every year.

“Over the next five years, we will hire ten art teachers and ten music teachers for each elementary school. In five years, we will basically double our program,” said Rasinski.

For the last 23 years APS has had alternating programs, meaning students took art one year and music the next.

APS believes that was problematic for students for a number of reasons.

“If the music teacher hits the kids in fourth grade and then they don’t see them in 5th grade, and then they head to middle school…that’s harder for us to encourage kids to join the band orchestra or choir,” said Rasinski.

The goal is by increasing the quality of the program in elementary school, it will boost the quality of the middle and high school programs and possibly inspire students to pursue fine arts in college.

APS says by having music and art every year, as well as the same teacher, lessons will stay fresh in students’ minds and their love for the arts can grow.

“Sometimes it’s just your imagination goes wild. It’s fun,” said Toby Perea, a fifth-grader at Montezuma Elementary School.

“Those experiences I think prepare them more for middle and high school in the sense that they understand music a little more or have experienced a little more. They’re ready to take those next steps,” said Rasinski.

APS officials say they are working closely with the University of New Mexico to start recruiting more students to go into art and music education throughout the state.

Phase 1 of the program began in January. APS has already hired the first 20 music and art teachers. Now, 20 elementary schools that have both music and art.

In the fall, APS is hoping to hire another 20 teachers.