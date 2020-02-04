APS: East Mountain Schools dismiss early due to winter weather conditions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, Albuquerque Public Schools announced that as of 10:30 a.m., East Mountain Schools will be dismissed early due to extreme winter weather conditions. Families are asked to pick up their students at school as there will be no bus service available.

The following schools are affected: San Antonito Elementary School, A. Montoya Elementary School, Roosevelt Middle School. This also affects students living in the East Mountains at Manzano High School.

APS reports that Manzano High students who drive themselves to school are required to get parent permission at the front office before leaving. All other APS schools are running on a regular schedule.