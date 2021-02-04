APS district leaders to discuss decision to table school reentry until Feb. 17

Education

Watch news conference live on this page at 11 a.m.

Interior of an empty school class

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools district leaders will host a remote news conference at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 4 to discuss the decision to table school reentry until February 17. KRQE News 13 will stream the news conference live on this page.

APS Board of Education President Dr. David Peercy, Interim Superintendent Scott Elder, and other members of APS leadership are expected to participate in the discussion. The decision to delay the vote was made by the board on Wednesday night and highlighted feedback and input from local families about in-person learning leading up to the vote.

