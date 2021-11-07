APS dealing with supply chain issues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Supply chain disruptions are forcing New Mexico’s largest school district into finding creative ways to make sure students don’t go hungry. APS says it’s dealing with rising food costs and a big backlog of products from food to utensils and serving trays.

The district is looking to businesses and universities that may have overbought supplies. School cafeterias are also substituting some meals based on food availability. “If, for example, the menu calls one day for turkey legs and we don’t get turkey legs, then we can do a turkey sandwich,” says Monica Armenta, Executive Director of APS Communications.

Getting food to students also presents a challenge, with APS down about 100 cafeteria workers and at least ten food and nutrition service drivers.

