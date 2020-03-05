APS could get millions for school security

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Making schools safer has been a top priority for Albuquerque Public Schools and now it looks like it will happen, thanks to millions of dollars from state lawmakers.

When parents drop off their kids at school, they want to make sure their child is safe. Now, lawmakers and APS are closer to giving parents that extra peace of mind. “All the kids should learn because it helps them and when they learn they’re going to be smart and know what to do when they get older,” said Coronado Elementary second grade student Elijah.

Elijah’s dad, Bill England, said it can be tough dropping him off when he hears about a shooting or other violence happening at our nation’s schools. “I think more security is needed in our schooling system and it makes them safer, [then] we do have more of a chance for safety for them,” said Elijah’s dad Bill England.

Enhancing school security has been a priority for APS. “I don’t think anybody can argue that security funding is very important,” said APS Chief Operations Officer Scott Elder in an interview in September 2019.

Last year, KRQE News 13 sat down with the district. They said they need up to $25 million for security upgrades. Lawmakers heard APS loud and clear and are dishing out more than $7 million in capital outlay funding for the district’s security needs.

“I think its great,” said APS parent Lisa Chavez. “Our kids are here eight to ten hours a day and we want to make sure they’re safe when we are at work and so nothing will happen to them.”

The money would go towards things like installing locks to secure classrooms, improving or adding fencing around schools, limiting entrance points, updating alarms and camera systems and for some, requiring people to be buzzed into the building.

All this to help students, like Elijah, to just focus on their studies and not worry about their safety. “So the more help the better in my mind,” said England.

