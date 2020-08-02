APS continuing to offer meals until remote classes begin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools says it’s committed to feeding students for the next two weeks until remote classes can begin. Starting Monday, all APS students will be able to pick up a week’s worth of meals from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or at 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at any of the district’s 13 high schools.

However, APS says that they will begin using a ticket system for meal pickup starting on the 17th. They’re also reminding families to apply for free or reduced-price meals. APS has provided a full list of locations where students can pick up meals.

