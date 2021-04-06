APS continues to deal with internet issues as students return

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools continues to deal with internet issues. WiFi service was down or slow at many campuses on Monday for the first day back for in-person classes.

APS Superintendent Scott Elder says a main part in their servers broke and the IT department worked through the night to try to find some ways around the issue until they can get the part replaced. Elder says APS did upgrade internet at all district campuses over the last year and this was not the result of the system being overwhelmed it was just a bad part and very bad timing.