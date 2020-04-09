APS continues Chromebook distribution for freshmen, sophomores

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Freshmen and sophomores at select Albuquerque Public Schools can pick up their Chromebook laptops on Thursday.

The pick ups on Thrusday are still for high schools in Learning Zones one and two. From 9 a.m. to noon, sophomores can pick up their Chromebooks and from noon to 3 p.m. it’s the freshmen’s turn.

Learning Zone 1 includes Albuquerque High School, Highland High School, and Manzano High School. Learning Zone 2 includes Atrisco Heritage High School, Rio Grande High School, and West Mesa High School.

Students will need to bring their student ID and a parent or guardian is encouraged to pick up the Chromebook with their student. There is a limit of one Chromebook per family.

High school students in Learning Zones 3 and 4 will pick up their Chromebooks next week.

