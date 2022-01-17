APS confirms schools will reopen Tuesday following cyberattack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools confirms that all schools will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18 following a cyberattack that forced schools to close last week. The district announced the attack Wednesday, Jan. 12 that resulted in issues with the student information system which is used to keep track of attendance, grades, and access to students’ emergency contact information.

The district announced that while they continue to deal with the cyberattack, they have discovered ways to work around the issues so students can return to class. APS reports that they will be able to take attendance, contact parents in emergencies, and assure that students are picked up by authorized adults.

The cyberattack forced schools in the district to close on Thursday, Jan. 13, and Friday, Jan. 14. All APS schools and offices were also closed Monday, Jan. 17 in observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The district reports that students will make up the two missed days of classes in May. APS continues its investigation into the incident.