APS, CNM, teachers union teams up to address educator shortage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is working with Central New Mexico Community College and the Albuquerque Teachers Federation to address the teacher shortage. The district, like most, has struggled to fill all of its open spots with a majority of those spots being special education teachers. APS, CNM, and the ATF have created the Special Education Teacher Training (SETT) program which will help aspiring teachers get into the classroom sooner while still earning their degree.

“APS has decided that they want to invest in their special education teachers and bring new people into the field of teaching in a supported pathway,” said Catron Allred in a press release, CNM Academic Affairs Director for education programs.

They will also earn a first-year teacher salary. The 15-month program will provide intensive support from current teachers. They are taking applications for the fall 2020 program through July 10.

To qualify for the SETT program, teacher candidates must:

Hold a Bachelor’s degree

Have a minimum 3.0 GPA from highest degree earned*

Pass the New Mexico Teacher Assessment Test of Essential Academic Skills

Be legally authorized to work in the United States

Successful completion of the required background check

Agree to work as a special education teacher in APS for three years

* Applicants with a GPA below 3.0 may still apply but will need to pass a Praxis content knowledge assessment (middle grades or secondary).

“We know that having a highly skilled teacher in every classroom makes the difference for all students”, said Ellen Bernstein in a press release, President of the Albuquerque Teachers Federation. “The SETT program intensifies the essential support needed for special education teachers to begin meeting the needs of their students on day one and have a long and successful career in education.”

To apply or for more information, visit CNM’s website.