ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite closing schools last year due to the pandemic, APS says the class of 2020 had the highest graduation rate in more than a decade. The district says the rate nearly reached 75% last year – up by nearly 5 percentage points from the year before.

Increases were seen in 11 high schools and four magnet schools as well as every demographic group. APS says it has seen steady gains in graduation rates over the past five years.