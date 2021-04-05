APS celebrates first day back in-person

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s largest school district is returning to the classroom for the first time in more than a year on Monday. Albuquerque Public Schools says they’ve waited a long time for this moment.

While there were buses heading into schools Monday morning, parents were asked to drive their kids to school for safety reasons. This means some need to be prepared for heavy traffic during pick up and drop off on Monday.

Students at Cleveland Middle School filed back in to plenty of changes including one-way halls and signs to keep students apart. The district says it took a lot of work to get to this point since the Public Education Department’s decision to return and this week is all about making routines for staff and students.

“Getting the buildings prepared, trying to convince people it was safe, working with all the different agencies we had to work with. It took a lot of effort by a lot of people and we’re very thankful we made it to this point,” said APS Superintendent Scott Elder.

APS says it won’t know until later this week how many students have opted to return but kids and parents are reporting while some classrooms are seeing about half of the students back, others are almost at capacity, while others only have a handful of students.

Superintendent Elder says they expect it to vary from school to school. They’re considering this week to be a grace period and are asking families to make a decision by this Friday if they’ll have their students return to school or stay home for the rest of the school year.

KRQE was told the return is much higher at elementary schools than middle or high schools. KRQE is also hearing from a number of students and staff across the districts about issues with the internet and WiFi. The APS department says it’s a network issue and they’re working to fix the problem but don’t have an estimated time of completion.