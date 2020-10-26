APS cancels afternoon grab and go meal sites Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools has canceled its 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. grab and go meals sites on Monday, Oct. 26 due to the weather and expected snowfall. The closed meal sites are located at the following schools:
- Albuquerque High School
- Atrisco Heritage High
- Cibola High School
- Del Norte High School
- Highland High School
- Manzano High School
- Rio Grande High School
- West Mesa High School
The district also reminds families that there will be no delays or snow days during remote learning.