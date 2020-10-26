APS cancels afternoon grab and go meal sites Monday

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools has canceled its 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. grab and go meals sites on Monday, Oct. 26 due to the weather and expected snowfall. The closed meal sites are located at the following schools:

  • Albuquerque High School
  • Atrisco Heritage High
  • Cibola High School
  • Del Norte High School
  • Highland High School
  • Manzano High School
  • Rio Grande High School
  • West Mesa High School

The district also reminds families that there will be no delays or snow days during remote learning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss