APS cancels afternoon grab and go meal sites Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools has canceled its 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. grab and go meals sites on Monday, Oct. 26 due to the weather and expected snowfall. The closed meal sites are located at the following schools:

Albuquerque High School

Atrisco Heritage High

Cibola High School

Del Norte High School

Highland High School

Manzano High School

Rio Grande High School

West Mesa High School

The district also reminds families that there will be no delays or snow days during remote learning.