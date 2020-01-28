APS board votes to allow alternative calendar option

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A divided Albuquerque Public Schools school board will allow a handful of schools to decide their own calendar. The Albuquerque Journal reports at a meeting on Monday night, the board decided to grant seven schools the option to keep their unique schedule.

Now, the alternative calendar will be up to staff and families to vote on. On the alternative schedule, the school year starts earlier in the summer with intercessions in the spring and fall.

Officials say the alternative calendar will cost the district about $400,000.