APS board to vote on hybrid re-entry plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s largest school district is expected to vote on a hybrid re-entry plan. At Wednesday’s board meeting, the Albuquerque Public Schools board president says they’ve had no shortage of feedback and input from local families about in-person learning leading up to the vote.

“Board members have had literally thousands of emails from you all. Great input and we greatly appreciate that and we know that all of you would love to have a few words to say,” Board President Dr. David Peercy stated.

During a 45-minute public forum, opinions seemed split, with many urging a quick return to hybrid learning to help students’ education and mental health. Others, however, want more people to be vaccinated first.

Last week, APS said the re-opening plan aligns with the one they announced back in December. They’ll be allowing half the kids to return to the classroom on Mondays and Tuesdays, and the other half on Thursdays and Fridays. No students would be in the classroom on Wednesdays.

APS parent Aaron Burnett said his family is ready for his three elementary-age kids to get back to the classroom.

“It’s unfortunate because New Mexico is last in education in the United States. We’re number 50 and any additional day these kids spend out of class is a disservice to them,” Burnett explained. “We’re absolutely ready for our kids to go back to school. We have a Kindergartener, first and third-grader and this is really starting to affect them, not just their education but their mental well-being.”

Burnett added he’s frustrated by what he’s calling a lack of transparency by the district board. He claims most board members are ignoring parents’ emails like his, urging them to reopen as soon as possible.

Wednesday morning at a legislative education committee meeting, the Public Education Department Secretary Dr. Ryan Stewart acknowledged that large districts will likely have different re-entry timelines because they need to figure out logistics like staffing, busing, and meals. Stewart also mentioned that districts have to be back in the hybrid model for two weeks before students can participate in school sports.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue said it is working with APS on getting the schools ready before they can reopen. They couldn’t say how many schools have been inspected by the fire marshal so far to make sure their set-ups are COVID-safe.