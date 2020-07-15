APS Board to discuss/approve school re-entry plan Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday, at the monthly Albuquerque Public School Board of Directors meeting, officials will be addressing the approval for the district-wide school re-entry plan and reviewing the re-entry assurances document they intend on submitting to the New Mexico Public Education Department. It is expected that there will be a fair amount of public comment on the topic during the virtual meeting.

Also on the agenda:

Consideration for Approval to Rescind the Four Percent Average Salary Increases That Were Originally Approved at the Board of Education Meeting on May 18, 2020

Government Affairs Update on 2020 Special Session of New Mexico State Legislature Including Budget Update

The meeting will be streamed on APS YouTube Channel at 5:00 p.m. Please note: the meeting link will not work until the meeting is in progress.