APS Board to discuss/approve school re-entry plan Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday, at the monthly Albuquerque Public School Board of Directors meeting, officials will be addressing the approval for the district-wide school re-entry plan and reviewing the re-entry assurances document they intend on submitting to the New Mexico Public Education Department. It is expected that there will be a fair amount of public comment on the topic during the virtual meeting.
Also on the agenda:
- Consideration for Approval to Rescind the Four Percent Average Salary Increases That Were Originally Approved at the Board of Education Meeting on May 18, 2020
- Government Affairs Update on 2020 Special Session of New Mexico State Legislature Including Budget Update
The meeting will be streamed on APS YouTube Channel at 5:00 p.m. Please note: the meeting link will not work until the meeting is in progress.