ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is getting ready to make a decision about when to return to the classroom. Earlier this month, the school board held a meeting about when the district would move into a hybrid learning model.

No decision was ever made. The board says they wanted more time to address concerns like teacher vaccinations and if they’ll have enough staff to return.

Wednesday evening, the school board is expected to hold a final vote. The meeting starts at 5 p.m.