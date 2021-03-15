APS Board of Education meets to consider superintendent selection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education held a special meeting on Monday, March 15 to consider the approval of the selection of a superintendent. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

The district recently highlighted the three finalists for the superintendent position during online forums and job interviews. This comes as Superintendent Raquel Reedy stepped down in July. The finalists included Ignacio Ruiz, Dr. Bolgen Vargas, and current interim Superintendent Scott Elder.

On Friday the APS Board explained how the district will reopen for in-person learning beginning on April 5 while dealing with a shortage of bus drivers. Students can go back to in-person learning five days a week but also have the option to continue remote learning.