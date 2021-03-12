APS Board of Education holds meeting to discuss reentry plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public School Board of Education held a meeting on March 12. The board members discussed the districtwide school reentry plan. The meeting comes following the New Mexico Public Education Department announcement that all New Mexico public and charter schools can return to in-person learning by April 5.

One of the big questions from parents is how the district plans to safely bus students to school and make sure they are socially distanced. APS Interim Superintendent Scott Elder said on the radio Tuesday that he does encourage parents to drive their kids to school if they are able because it is safer but they understand many parents simply can’t do this so they are working on this issue.

Following the state’s education department announcement, APS is encouraging their teachers to get vaccinated. The district also said it would give families the option to continue remote learning for their children for the remainder of the school year.

Elder expects that they will have the full re-entry plan done before spring break, by March 19. The next Special Board of Education Meeting is March 15 at 7:30 a.m.