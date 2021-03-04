APS Board interviews final candidate for superintendent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public School Board interviewed its final candidate for the superintendent position Thursday night. Dr. Bolgen Vargas spoke about the challenges of moving to the U.S. from rural Dominican Republic as a teenager and having to learn English.

Vargas discussed his background turning around districts in New York and New Hampshire, which were facing major financial trouble when he took the helm. Responding to a question from the community, Vargas talked about the importance of supporting academic performance, by addressing emotional wellbeing.

“You want to make sure you have enough counselors, social workers, also provide professional development for teachers. By the way, you also have to address the social-emotional needs of your workforce,” Dr. Vargas said.

The meeting can be viewed on the APS website. The board is expected to make a decision by March 17.