APS board continues with finalist interviews for superintendent position

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public School district continued its showcase of the finalists for the superintendent position. Tuesday the board held a forum and a job interview with Scott Elder who is the interim superintendent since Raquel Reedy stepped down in July.

Elder touted his nearly 30-year career with APS where he started as an ESL teacher at Highland High School. When asked about closing the achievement gap, Elder said he hopes to streamline grade-level standards and delve more into the circumstances behind the statistics to better address obstacles. he also wants to see more magnet schools. The interviews will be streamed on YouTube.

The finalists interview schedule is as follows:

Monday, March 1: Ignacio Ruiz

Tuesday, March 2: Scott Elder

Thursday, March 4: Dr. Bolgen Vargas

Friday, March 5: Dr. Ushma Shah

The Board of Education will deliberate on Monday, March 15 and an announcement is expected on Wednesday, March 15 at 5 p.m.