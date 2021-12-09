APS Board approves 2022-2023 calendars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools Board approved next year’s calendar. The first day of school for most students will be Wednesday, August 10 which is slightly earlier than normal.

Schools on the extended school year calendar will start two weeks earlier on Wednesday, July 27. The last day of school for all schools is May 25.

There are currently 20 APS elementary schools on the extended-year calendar: Armijo, Atrisco, Barcelona, Bellehaven, Bel-Air, Carlos Rey, Edward Gonzales, Emerson, Helen Cordero, Hawthorne, Kirtland, Kit Carson, Lavaland, Los Padillas, Lowell, Mountain View, Navajo, Pajarito, Tomasita, and Whittier

All other APS schools are on a traditional calendar. All holidays and breaks are the same.

The calendar was developed by a committee made up of principals, union representatives, and district administrators but community feedback was taken into consideration. For more information on APS calendars, visit aps.edu.