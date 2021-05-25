APS Board approves $1.8B budget for 2021-2022 fiscal year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools Board has approved a nearly $2 billion budget for the 2021 to 2022 year. $881 million of that budget will go towards the district’s yearly operations.

Part of that is a 1.5% salary increase for all APS staff, raising the minimum wage to $11.50 an hour which will add nearly $9 million to the budget. However, with a potential decline of 5,200 students for the upcoming year, APS could lose $52 million from its operation budget since they are funded based on the number of enrolled students.

The budget will be submitted to the state’s Public Education Department for approval on Wednesday, May 26.

