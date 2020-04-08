APS begins distributing Chromebooks to families of students in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools started checking out Chromebooks to families of juniors and seniors who don’t have access to computers at home on Wednesday.

One Chromebook is available per household. Students just need to bring their ID or student number to receive one. Parents are also required to accompany their child.

All 13 high schools are participating in the distribution. Families KRQE News 13 spoke to say the devices are important for their children to work from home.

“I have three high school boys so it’s important for them to be able to access them to be able to do their homework and access their homework and turn it in,” said Lourdes Andrade.

Sophomores and freshmen can checkout Chromebooks on Thursday starting at 9 a.m.

