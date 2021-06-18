APS, Be Greater Than Average launches pilot 3D-printing program

WATCH: Full interview with Dr. Shelly Gruenig, CEO of Be Greater Than Average

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With remote learning becoming increasingly popular, 3D printing has proven to be a powerful tool for students and teachers while making a big impact on society. Be Greater Than Average is now teaming up with R4Creating and APS Schools to develop a pilot program that offers professional development in 3D printing learning pathways from elementary through career.

The APS Foundation grant is starting off the pilot program, and Be Greater Than Average is looking for others in the community that wants to join their partnership to build this pathway. The goal is to move 3D printing as a powerful tool for education and bring it into education into a way that makes sense. Those who are interested can visit begreaterthanaverage.org or their Facebook page and send them a message.

