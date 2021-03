ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools should find out if their plan of small groups in the classroom is enough to get sports going again. Some students in APS have begun tutoring in-person.

If they get the go-ahead, football and volleyball would be able to play a few games. Meanwhile, the Los Lunas School Board voted for hybrid learning which could get their student-athletes competing again.

The board hopes their reentry plan is also approved by the Public Education Department.