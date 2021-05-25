APS appreciation bonuses in question

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools employees may not be getting appreciation bonuses promised to them. However, APS Superintendent Scott Elder says hope is not completely lost.

Last week, the district said full-time employees would get $1,000 checks while part-time employees would get a $500 check. Elder said in a video message, that the state Auditors Office raised concerns that this violated the state constitution. Edler points out a provision that doesn’t allow public employees to have their contracts adjusted and receive payment for work already completed.

Elder says the money may not arrive by June 25 as expected, but says they are working with the state auditor and others on a plan to pay employees for the COVID-related work in the future.

Read the full statement below: