APS appeals to voters once again for capital money

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a failed mail-in election earlier this year, Albuquerque Public Schools is coming to voters again, asking for capital money to cover what they say are the district’s most basic needs.

This time around, district leaders have streamlined their project list and are asking for less money. The list includes money to fix up the Rio Grande High School gym. “The biggest concern about the building is when it rains we have multiple leaks,” says Antoinette Valenzuela, Rio Grande High School Principal.

The gym is just one of the 11 projects included in the district’s proposed $290 million bond package. “We’re only focusing on very urgent very needed repairs and new buildings,” says Scott Elder, Chief Operations Officer.

After voters rejected APS’s $900 million mill levy and bond package in February, district leaders say this time around it’s back to basics. “You have to have air conditioning, you have to have heating you have to have roofs that don’t leak,” Elder says.

Over six years, the money will cover some of the district’s unfinished construction projects, necessary maintenance, and classroom equipment. “This is really the stuff, the tools that allow our teachers to teach and our kids to learn,” Elder says.

Every five years, APS reviews each campus and establishes a list of needs and the cost. According to the latest study, Monte Vista Elementary needs more than $10 million of improvements. Fixing up Albuquerque High completely would cost more than $92 million. “The needs will always outstrip what we can provide. We’re over a billion dollars of need right now,” Elder says.

The district says they plan to fix what they can without raising taxes, but voters remain divided on the new bond.

“We’re always at the bottom, people are tired of that. We keep investing into our youth and I don’t know where the investment is going,” says voter Jessie Sais.

“I think they are on the right track now and I’m going to be voting in favor of the APS bonds,” says voter Edward Roiball.

A portion of the funds will also be used to enhance school security district-wide and provide musical instruments and art supplies, which are not funded by the state.

District leaders want to emphasize, the bond and mill levy will not increase the tax rate nor will they go to administrator salaries.