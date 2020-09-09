APS announces new serving times, locations for grab and go meals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools has added more schools as sites for the district’s grab and go meal distribution. Some APS high schools will continue to distribute a week’s worth of meals on Monday mornings or afternoons while other schools will provide meals three times a week.
No tickets are required for the meals. Students don’t need to be present to pick up the meals however, they are always welcome.
The meals are available to all children including toddlers and preschoolers. This includes children who don’t attend APS schools and those who typically don’t qualify for free meals. The locations and times of the distribution are subject to change based on holidays and participation.
APS is asking families to wear a face-covering when picking up meals however, they are not required and families without face coverings may still pick up meals. The district also requests that families do not bring animals to the grab and go sites including in cars.
Schools that provide meals three days a week will serve them on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Each day will include two breakfasts and two lunches.
Schools providing meals three days a week:
- A. Montoya ES
- Bandelier ES
- Carlos Rey ES
- Chaparral ES
- Chelwood ES
- Dennis Chavez ES
- Dolores Gonzales ES
- Duranes ES
- Edward Gonzales ES
- E.G. Ross ES
- Eldorado HS
- Janet Kahn ES
- Georgia O’Keeffe ES
- Hoover MS
- Inez ES
- James Monroe MS
- Jimmy Carter MS
- Kennedy MS
- La Cueva HS
- La Mesa ES
- Lavaland ES
- Lowell ES
- MacArthur ES
- Manzano Mesa ES
- Marie Hughes ES
- Mark Twain ES
- McCollum ES
- Montezuma ES
- Mountain View ES
- Navajo ES
- Pajarito ES
- Los Ranchos ES
- Rudolfo Anaya ES
- Sandia SH
- Sombra Del Monte ES
- S.R. Marmon ES
- Tres Volcanes K-8
- Truman MS
- Valley HS
- Ventana Ranch ES
- Volcano Vista HS
- Washington MS
- Wilson MS
- Zia ES
Schools providing meals on Mondays only will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Students will be able to pick up six breakfasts and six lunches on Mondays.
Schools providing meals on Mondays only:
- Albuquerque High
- Atrisco Heritage Academy
- Cibola High
- Del Norte High
- Highland HS
- Manzano HS
- Rio Grande HS
- West Mesa HS
