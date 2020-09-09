APS announces new serving times, locations for grab and go meals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools has added more schools as sites for the district’s grab and go meal distribution. Some APS high schools will continue to distribute a week’s worth of meals on Monday mornings or afternoons while other schools will provide meals three times a week.

No tickets are required for the meals. Students don’t need to be present to pick up the meals however, they are always welcome.

The meals are available to all children including toddlers and preschoolers. This includes children who don’t attend APS schools and those who typically don’t qualify for free meals. The locations and times of the distribution are subject to change based on holidays and participation.

APS is asking families to wear a face-covering when picking up meals however, they are not required and families without face coverings may still pick up meals. The district also requests that families do not bring animals to the grab and go sites including in cars.

Schools that provide meals three days a week will serve them on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Each day will include two breakfasts and two lunches.

Schools providing meals three days a week:

A. Montoya ES

Bandelier ES

Carlos Rey ES

Chaparral ES

Chelwood ES

Dennis Chavez ES

Dolores Gonzales ES

Duranes ES

Edward Gonzales ES

E.G. Ross ES

Eldorado HS

Janet Kahn ES

Georgia O’Keeffe ES

Hoover MS

Inez ES

James Monroe MS

Jimmy Carter MS

Kennedy MS

La Cueva HS

La Mesa ES

Lavaland ES

Lowell ES

MacArthur ES

Manzano Mesa ES

Marie Hughes ES

Mark Twain ES

McCollum ES

Montezuma ES

Mountain View ES

Navajo ES

Pajarito ES

Los Ranchos ES

Rudolfo Anaya ES

Sandia SH

Sombra Del Monte ES

S.R. Marmon ES

Tres Volcanes K-8

Truman MS

Valley HS

Ventana Ranch ES

Volcano Vista HS

Washington MS

Wilson MS

Zia ES

Schools providing meals on Mondays only will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Students will be able to pick up six breakfasts and six lunches on Mondays.

Schools providing meals on Mondays only:

Albuquerque High

Atrisco Heritage Academy

Cibola High

Del Norte High

Highland HS

Manzano HS

Rio Grande HS

West Mesa HS

