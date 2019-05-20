APS announces eight schools will adopt ‘extended year’ school calendar

Albuquerque Public Schools has officially announced which schools will have a longer school year.

Eight APS schools will have an extra 10 days. They include Kirtland Elementary, Navajo Elementary, and Pajarito Elementry, New Future High School and School on Wheels. Three of the schools on the list—Hawthorne, Los Padillas and Whittier—already have the extended year.

The Public Education Department has allocated $76 million for extended learning time at schools across the state. It’s expected to impact 101,000 students.

