APS announces eight schools will adopt ‘extended year’ school calendar

Education

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:
high school classroom stock img_583451

Albuquerque Public Schools has officially announced which schools will have a longer school year.

Eight APS schools will have an extra 10 days. They include Kirtland Elementary, Navajo Elementary, and Pajarito Elementry, New Future High School and School on Wheels. Three of the schools on the list—Hawthorne, Los Padillas and Whittier—already have the extended year. 

The Public Education Department has allocated $76 million for extended learning time at schools across the state. It’s expected to impact 101,000 students. 

For more information about the Extended Year School Calendar, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss