APS announces 6 semi-finalists selected for superintendent job

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education announced Wednesday they have selected six semifinalists to interview for the superintendent job. A news release states that interviews are slated for Feb. 2, 4, and 5. The board plans to name finalists for the job on Feb. 5
The six semi-finalists are:
- Scott Elder, Interim Superintendent for Albuquerque Public Schools
- Kimberly Finke, Principal of Albuquerque Public Schools Whittier Elementary School
- James McIntyre, Assistant Professor & Director for the Center for Educational Leadership at the University of Tennessee
- Ignacio Ruiz, Assistant Superintendent for Clark County School District in Las Vegas, NV
- Ushma Shah, Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Schools, Instruction and Equity, for School District U-46 in Elgin, IL
- Bolgen Vargas, Self-Employed Consultant and former Superintendent for Rochester City School District in New York
APS says the finalists will be interviewed a second time in mid-March by board members. They will also have an opportunity to respond to community questions in a public forum context, probably through Zoom meetings. Additional information on the applicants can be found on aps.edu.