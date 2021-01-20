APS announces 6 semi-finalists selected for superintendent job

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education announced Wednesday they have selected six semifinalists to interview for the superintendent job. A news release states that interviews are slated for Feb. 2, 4, and 5. The board plans to name finalists for the job on Feb. 5

The six semi-finalists are:

  • Scott Elder, Interim Superintendent for Albuquerque Public Schools
  • Kimberly Finke, Principal of Albuquerque Public Schools Whittier Elementary School
  • James McIntyre, Assistant Professor & Director for the Center for Educational Leadership at the University of Tennessee
  • Ignacio Ruiz, Assistant Superintendent for Clark County School District in Las Vegas, NV
  • Ushma Shah, Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Schools, Instruction and Equity, for School District U-46 in Elgin, IL
  • Bolgen Vargas, Self-Employed Consultant and former Superintendent for Rochester City School District in New York

APS says the finalists will be interviewed a second time in mid-March by board members. They will also have an opportunity to respond to community questions in a public forum context, probably through Zoom meetings. Additional information on the applicants can be found on aps.edu.

