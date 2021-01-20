APS announces 6 semi-finalists selected for superintendent job

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education announced Wednesday they have selected six semifinalists to interview for the superintendent job. A news release states that interviews are slated for Feb. 2, 4, and 5. The board plans to name finalists for the job on Feb. 5

The six semi-finalists are:

Scott Elder, Interim Superintendent for Albuquerque Public Schools

Kimberly Finke, Principal of Albuquerque Public Schools Whittier Elementary School

James McIntyre, Assistant Professor & Director for the Center for Educational Leadership at the University of Tennessee

Ignacio Ruiz, Assistant Superintendent for Clark County School District in Las Vegas, NV

Ushma Shah, Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Schools, Instruction and Equity, for School District U-46 in Elgin, IL

Bolgen Vargas, Self-Employed Consultant and former Superintendent for Rochester City School District in New York

APS says the finalists will be interviewed a second time in mid-March by board members. They will also have an opportunity to respond to community questions in a public forum context, probably through Zoom meetings. Additional information on the applicants can be found on aps.edu.