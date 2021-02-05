APS announces 4 finalists selected for superintendent job

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools has named four finalists for its superintendent job. Among them is Scott Elder, who has led the department on an interim basis since the previous superintendent, Raquel Reedy, retired last year.

Nevada Assistant Superintendent Ignacio Ruiz, Illinois Assistant superintendent Ushma Shan and consultant Bolgen Vargas are also in the running. The finalists will go through another interview and the school board hopes to make a selection next month.

The APS school board hopes to announce the new superintendent by mid-to-late March and have that person assume the job on July 1. Additional information on the applicants can be found on aps.edu.