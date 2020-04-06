APS and NMPBS launch at-home television and web lessons

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting on Monday, Albuquerque Public Schools and New Mexico PBS will begin a broadcast to support at-home learning for students in kindergarten through 5th-grade.

The broadcast, APS @HOME, will start on Monday, April 6 and will run from 8 a.m. to noon on weekdays on channel 5.1 and on the APS YouTube channel. APS @HOME will also air on other PBS stations including KENW in Portales and KRWG in Las Cruces.

The daily lesson plans will be broadcast every day and will be available on-demand later. The videos will highlight APS educators in segments and will support a variety of subjects and grade levels.

The lessons will also include a Sign interpreter making them accessible to the hearing impaired. Bilingual lessons will also be available.

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays

8 AM: Grades K-1 Fundamentals/English Language Arts Writing

9 AM: English Language Development Bilingual

10 AM: Grades 2-3 English

11 AM: Grades 4-5 English

Tuesdays and Thursdays

8 AM: Grades K-1 Math/Science

9 AM: English Language Development Bilingual

10 AM: Grades 2-3 Math/Science

11 AM: Grades 4-5 Math/Science

Related Coverage: