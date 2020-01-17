Closings & Delays
APS administrators to meet about calendar options

Education

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -Top administrators at Albuquerque Public Schools are set to hold a meeting about the district’s proposed calendar changes on Friday.

For the next school year, APS presented three schedules for schools to vote on. Two of them would add 10 days to the year for the state-funded extended learning time initiative to improve student outcomes.

However, several schools go from July through May with breaks throughout the year. Many don’t want changes because so many parents already have established schedules.

