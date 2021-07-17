Applications still being accepted for Gates Scholarship

Rear view of Audience in raise hand up response for answer the question in the meeting room or conference hall over asian speaker on the stage,seminar business and education concept

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico students are being encouraged to apply for the Gates Scholarship ahead of the September deadline. Three hundred students will be selected for the scholarship which covers college costs not covered by financial aid.

Among the requirements, students must be either African, Asian, Native, Pacific Islander, or Hispanic Americans. They must also be Pell-Grant eligible. A link to the scholarship application is available online.