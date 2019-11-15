Applications now open for Summer 2020 White House Internship Program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Applications are now being accepted for the Summer 2020 White House Internship Program.

The internship runs from Wednesday, May 27 to Friday, August 7, 2020. All applicants must be 18-years-old by the internship start date and will need to commit to the full internship term to be eligible for the program.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens and need to meet at least one of the following:

Are currently enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate degree program at a college, community, or university

Have graduated from an undergraduate or graduate degree program at a college, community college or university no more than two years before the start of the internship program

Are a veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces who has a high school diploma or equivalent and has served on active duty for any time length in the two years before the start of the internship program

The application deadline is Friday, January 3, 2020. Click here to apply.