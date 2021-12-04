Applications being accepted for UNM undergrad program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is searching for students interested in research and health sciences this summer. The Undergraduate Pipeline Network allows students to explore interests after their undergrad program in a number of health disciplines.
The research program runs from June 5 through August 20 and participants will receive a stipend of $5,000. Applications are due February 1 and applications can be completed online.