APD: Report of gun on campus prompts lockdown at Tony Hillerman Middle School

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a report of a student with a gun at Tony Hillerman Middle School campus on Thursday. Police say the school is currently on lockdown and the scene is active as officers search the campus for the student.

There are no reports of shots fired at this time. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

According to the Tony Hillerman Middle School website, students at Tierra Antigua Elementary School and Volcano Vista High School have also been put in a shelter in place due to police activity. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

APD officers are at Tony Hillerman Middle School, responding to a report of a student with a gun on campus. The school is on lockdown and the scene is active while officers search the campus for the student. There are no reports of shots fired at this point. pic.twitter.com/mjdDra1ZoR — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) May 6, 2021