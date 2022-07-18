ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s college of nursing is altering its program to help students become nurse practitioners sooner. There is such a healthcare shortage in our state that UNM is working on getting nurses with advanced training into the system.

Under UNM’s current program, you have to be a registered nurse with a master’s prep, but the new program will let registered nurses with a bachelor’s degree advance to the nurse practitioner level in less than three years. The program begins in the fall with applications opening soon.