All Albuquerque Public Schools expected to start August 12

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All Albuquerque Public Schools will start on the same day in the coming due to budgetary concerns and public safety. The current tentative date for school to resume is August 12. Teachers and school staff will return to work five days earlier on August 5.

The Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education approved the start date at a special meeting Monday. Twenty-one schools are affected by the shift, including 15 that voted to extend the school year by 10 days and another six that had been on an alternative calendar.

Schools that had planned to start early are:

Barcelona

Carlos Rey

Cochiti

Duranes

Eugene Field

Hawthorne

Kirtland

Kit Carson

Los Padillas

Marie Hughes

Mark Twain

Mary Ann Binford

Mountain View

Navajo

Onate

Pajarito

Sierra Vista

S.R. Marmon

Tomasita

Whittier

School on Wheels High School

According to APS, only three schools will continue on extended learning calendar at this time are Hawthorne, Los Padillas and Whittier elementary schools with the extra 10 days coming at the end of the school year instead of the beginning. The last day of school for the three schools is schedule for June 9, 2021.

The state has identified these three schools as in need of “More Rigorous Intervention.” The school district also made a three-year commitment to provide additional funding for a longer school year as well as extended school days, intervention, and enrichment. This will be the third year of that commitment.

APS’ 2020-2021 school year is scheduled to start on August 12. The last day of school for all but the three MRI schools is now set for May 25.

However, public health concerns could impact the school year, including the start and end dates, as well as scheduled breaks and holidays.