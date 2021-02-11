Albuquerque teachers union responds to governor’s take on hybrid learning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is making it clear she now wants to bring more teachers and students back into classrooms as soon as possible, but the Albuquerque teachers union is calling the issue complex. The governor at her press conference on Wednesday said she’s not happy that only half of New Mexico school districts are going back to hybrid learning right now.

“I will say I’m disappointed that we don’t have more schools coming back, that there’s been a lot of misinformation… We heard that misinformation including that educators have a 30% positivity rate, as a – industry group, that’s not true,” she said. “We’re working really hard, and I feel really good about our safe practices, and I am hopeful that all of our local school districts will get their kiddos back to school and they can keep counting on us to do our part,” she explained.

But, Albuquerque Teachers Federation President Ellen Bernstein states going hybrid isn’t as easy as flipping a switch. She’s recommending that when APS does go back, that it should start with teachers and families on a voluntary basis.

“I think a lot of the logistical questions that are still remaining can be answered by volunteers as we phase in more people,” she explained. “I commend the governor for the safety measures we have promised to us for starting school. I think it’s great we’re moving into the yellow. I think it’s possible to start with volunteers, both families and staff, who are ready to go in person in hybrid learning. I just think that it’s not a quick transition.”

Bernstein said the district still has logistics to work out, like busing, determining which families are sending their students back, which of the staff are at the highest risk for COVID, and she says not all APS classrooms are ready. “The reality of our school buildings are not totally in line with the recommendations. We have [a] school building with windows that don’t open. We have school buildings that don’t have hand-washing stations available everywhere,” she said.

The APS board voted last year to wait to go hybrid until Bernalillo County is in the green for at least two weeks or until teachers get vaccinated. Bernstein says the union has supported that decision, with the exception of letting volunteers go back in-person.

APS is scheduled to vote on its hybrid-re-entry plan on Feb. 17.