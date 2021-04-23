Albuquerque teacher fired after pornographic video surfaces

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque middle school teacher is out of a job, and fired after her students discovered her online, in a porn video. KRQE News 13 isn’t revealing the teacher’s name but the private school, where she teaches, says her actions violate school policy.

The Bosque School, a private school on Albuquerque’s west side, sent a letter to parents and guardians Thursday notifying them that “one of their middle school teachers had been engaging in concerning personal online behavior.” The letter didn’t go into any details. News 13 has learned the woman taught eight grade math with the school confirming it was all about a porn video.

“I have no idea when her videos were made. I can’t speak to that but clearly, there was online activity that has occurred during her tenure as a teacher and that very much violates her norms as a community,” said Dr. Jessie Barrie, head of school at Bosque School.

The school says it was brought to their attention by the students themselves who told a school administrator about the video. The school says the video was posted online during her employment there. “As soon as we got this information she was immediately put on leave and as soon as we had that confirmation, she was immediately terminated,” Dr. Barrie said.

It’s unclear who took the video and the school won’t go into detail about the teacher’s explanation for the video. The school says posting pornographic video is a public domain that can be accessed by students is a clear violation of the code of conduct. News 13 has seen that video, and it’s not clear whether the teacher posted the video she appears in.

“So the fact that our students were engaging with this online content, and obviously, we’re very concerned about it as it related to creating that community, that safe community. Our teachers should be role models and outstanding individuals that our students can feel safe and comfortable with. We have a very extensive employee handbook and within that handbook lays out all the guidelines with how we can create that safe and nurturing community and this very much violates that,” Dr. Barrie said.

The teacher was at Bosque School for four years.