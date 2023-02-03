ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at Highlands High School learned how to perform CPR on Friday. Groups involved said CPR is important for students to learn for future jobs.

PNM partnered with the school and New Mexico United Spokesperson David Estrada to provide CPR training to the students.

A step-by-step demonstration of how to do CPR was done during the training.

Jim Meyers, a business development manager, said learning CPR does not take a long time. He also 70% of sudden cardiac arrests happen at home, and one of the important parts of survival is having an automated external defibrillator at home.