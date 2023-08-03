ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Sign Language Academy’s new interim campus is officially open. The academy previously had three separate campuses but consolidated as part of Albuquerque Public Schools’ Right Sizing plan.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday to celebrate the academy having all it’s students under one roof. The large location allowed the school to accept more students and reduce the number of families on its waitlist. The campus will serve as a temporary home until a new permanent campus is built which is estimated to be complete in the fall of 2025.