Albuquerque schools appeal fines for late filings, payments to IRS

Education

by: Albuquerque Journal via The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque Public Schools officials say they are appealing more than $650,000 in fines from the IRS due to late tax form filings and payroll tax payments.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that an audit of the school district’s budget year that ended in June 2020 found the district may face penalties of $666,379 for submitting late W-2 forms for 2018 and late payments of payroll taxes for the budget year that ended in September 2019.

The district’s Board of Education President David Peercy says he wants administrators to ensure the late submissions do not happen again.

APS’ Director of Accounting Ben Lubkeman says the late payroll taxes were caused by a “human error” and discovered four weeks later and then paid in full. He says the W-2 forms were filed late after the due date was changed by law and officials missed the date change.

Lubkeman says the district has appealed the penalties in each incidence and is waiting for a determination.

