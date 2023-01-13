Public Charter Schools of New Mexico is hosting the Albuquerque School Fair on Saturday, January 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Story continues below:

The event gives families a chance to learn more about local schools. More than 37 schools will be in attendance. Families can meet with school officials and learn more about each school and different schooling options they offer.