Albuquerque school district taking parent input on APS student handbook

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Every parent has an opinion on what should and shouldn’t be allowed in schools. Now, the Albuquerque Public School District is giving them a chance to weigh in on what goes in and what’s taken out of the student handbook.

The district says the suggestions they’ve received so far are about student attendance and use of cell phones.

“I think the main concern is probably the electronics. Nowadays, cell phones are a huge issue the kids are heavily distracted,” says Kelly Vargas.

“The dress codes were always different for boys and girls and it seemed to us that dress codes should be the same for everybody,” says Kelly Brewer.

From what students can wear, to what electronics they can bring to class, the 44-page APS student handbook pretty much covers it. But it’s not too late for students and parents to have a say in what goes into next year’s handbook.

“If they are going to take feedback pay attention to the feedback,” says Paula Jackson.

Executive Director of the APS Student Parent and Employee Service Center, Shelly Green says technology in school continues to be a hot topic.

“Some of them don’t want students to use their phones at all in schools. Some people wish they could use technology more. We’ve also had one comment about students using their cell phones to video incidents at school, because we do occasionally have students who get in a fight,” Green says.

Green says surprisingly, parents haven’t said much about the district’s dress code policy.

“This year it hasn’t come up at all, and to be honest, it hasn’t come up very much,” Green says.

Green says all the information she receives is turned over to the board of education, and they’ll decide what changes to make or not. Parents say whatever they decide, the schools need to carry it out.

“Principals and administrators who don’t follow through, and then behaviors can get out of hand or parents can get upset or lawsuits happen,” Jackson says.

The deadline to submit suggestions is this Friday. For information on where to send your suggestions, click here.

According to the APS student handbook, cell phones must be powered off and kept out of sight during the school day, or they can be confiscated and the parent has to come into the school to retrieve it.