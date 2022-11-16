ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public School Board of Education is planning out the next five years for the district. They are calling it the ‘APS strategic master plan’ and they want the whole community involved.

APS has already hosted two meetings; one at Rio Grande High School and one at Eldorado High School. The meetings cover what students should be able to know and do while at school, changes the district needs to make and what a successful APS graduate should look like. “We’re setting the goals and the guard rails that are going to be utilized to help set the strategic plan moving forward on how we’re going to achieve what we all want to achieve, and that’s good student outcomes,” APS School Board Presidents Yolanda Montoya-Cordova said.

APS says parents and the community are welcome to come to them with ideas. The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday at Jefferson Middle School. After that meeting, there will be two others.