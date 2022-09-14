ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With school shootings on so many people’s minds these days, APS is showing students a video on what to do if there’s an intruder on campus. Middle and High schoolers will see the video that spells out all the protocols for students and staff when there’s a serious threat.

“We all want to see you strive and to do that we have to keep you safe in a world that can be scary and unkind. It pains me to be at a point where we have to talk about protecting ourselves from bad people from coming into our schools, but it would be irresponsible anymore not to have these difficult conversations,” said Albuquerque Public Schools Superintendent, Scott Elder.

The training plan is called Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate or ALICE for short. “Alice is proactive, meaning you do something, not nothing, don’t lock down, hide and wait. Don’t wait for permission to take action, the bottom line is you do what you need to do to keep yourself and others alive,” said APS Police Department, LT. Steven Marez.

The school district hopes the nationally known plan gives parents and students peace of mind. “I feel like that would be good because that way they would educate them on what to do in the future if something like that happens. Especially right now with everything that is happening, I do think that it’s necessary,” said one APS parent.

One of the protocols in the plan has parents raising concerns.”If you’re old enough and comfortable doing this, take actions that put you in control. This could mean screaming, running around in circles, moving around, spreading out, throwing objects at the intruder, or rushing them as a group,” said LT. Marez.

The school district will not show students in elementary school the video. Instead, teachers will read them a book on the topic called I’m not scared, I’m prepared. Parents of elementary school children will be notified before the book is read to students in case they want to opt-out.